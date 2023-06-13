Crash sends two to Miami Valley

ARCANUM — On June 13, at approximately 4:59 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire, Arcanum Rescue, and Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and Pitsburg-Laura Road in reference to a crash with injury.

A preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile, 16, of Pitsburg, was stopped westbound on Pitsburg-Larua Road at a posted stop sign. The juvenile failed to yield the right-of-way to a southeast bound Silver Lincoln MKZ, driven by Robert Shackelford, 50, of Somerville.

Once first responders arrived on scene, the juvenile had to be extricated by mechanical means, both the juvenile and Shackelford were transported to Miami Valley Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.