Campus Notes

Ohio Northern Dean’s List

ADA – Ohio Northern University is pleased to announce its spring Dean’s List. The following Darke County students have earned their place on the list: Makena Ellenberger, Ft. Recovery; Brooke Gower, New Weston; Mallory Marshal, Versailles; Madeline Mead, New Madison; Nathan Miniard, Greenville; and Dana Rose, Versailles.

Ohio Northern graduates

ADA – Ohio Northern University is pleased to announce Brooks T. Blakeley and Brooke Gower have graduated from the university.

Cedarville graduates

CEDARVILLE — The following local students graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2023 with a graduate degree. Zachariah Bevins, Greenville, graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy, and Morgan Custer, Greenville, graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing.

Local students earning undergraduate degrees include Amber Haney of New Paris, Jordyn Rutherford of Brookville, and Kara Spitzer of Versailles.