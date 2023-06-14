Local Briefs

FM BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the cafetorium at 8591 Oakes Road on Monday, June 26. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m.

DC Genealogy website

GREENVILLE — Darke County Genealogy Inc. is announcing its new website at www.dcogen.org. This has the history of the Society, an application to join the Darke County Genealogy, Lineage Families Application and explains each category, pre-registration to the Fall Genealogy Workshop, Form List of the Darke County Genealogy Publications and prices, Meeting times and places and the speaker, times Garst Museum is open and admission fee and some of what records are there, and how to contact them. This is a great resource for anyone who would like to research or needs us to help them research.

Safety committee meets

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meeting at the Arcanum Fire Station 208 South Main Street, Arcanum – Safety Committee – Tuesday, June 20, 5 p.m.

Arcanum BoE meeting

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its regular Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.