Edison Foundation’s Drive for Scholarships

TROY — The Edison Foundation and Edison State Community College are teaming up to host the fifth annual Drive for Scholarships golf scramble on Friday, July 28. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the student scholarship program, which provides Edison State students with the opportunity to attain higher education.

The scramble will be held at the Troy Country Club. Event check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the shotgun start for 18 holes at 9 a.m. The event includes a lunch buffet and an awards ceremony following the round of golf.

Individual golfer fees are $150 per person or $550 for a four-person team and include a lunch buffet, greens fees, cart fees, and a chance to win prizes. Awards include place prizes, a long drive prize, a closest-to-pin prize, door prizes, and more. In addition, corporate, individual, and team sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, email The Edison Foundation at [email protected] To register an individual or team or to become an event sponsor, visit www.edisonohio.edu/golf.