TCC hosts Mission IV concert

GREENVILLE — Mission IV is a newly formed gospel quartet based out of Stow, Ohio. The group was established to glorify God and to share a new sound and approach to gospel music by bringing brand new songs and fresh arrangements to great old classics while still keeping the integrity of the beloved old songs with rich male vocal harmonies. Mission IV states “We are so excited to bring this awesome music to folks everywhere and share the joy of our salvation in how we communicate these songs.”
Triumphant Christian Center will host Mission IV in concert on Sunday, June 25. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court, Greenville. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m.