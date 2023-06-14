Win tickets at Eldora blood drive

NEW WESTON — Community Blood Center is in critical need of all blood types. Help counter the summer shortage and get a chance to win Eldora Speedway tickets when you donate at the Eldora Speedway community blood drive Thursday, June 22 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at 13929 state Route 118, New Weston.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate at the Eldora Speedway blood drive will be entered into the drawing to win one of four ticket prize packages. The prizes include two Kings Royal Saturday tickets, four Baltes Classic tickets, four SRX tickets, and four Crown Friday tickets.

All registered donors will receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the weekly “Pick Your Prize” drawing to win your choice of a Blackstone grill, YETI Roadie cooler, or Ascend kayak.

CBC is in critical need of multiple blood types. Types O negative and B negative are in one-day supply and types O positive and A negative are in three-day supply. CBC must register a minimum of 300 donors every day to meet the demands of area hospitals.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.