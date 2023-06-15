Edison State kicks off 50th anniversary with FIFTYFest

By Dawn Hatfield

PIQUA — Edison State proudly kicked off its 50th Anniversary with FIFTYFest on Thursday, June 8, 2023. With an array of food trucks, a selection of adult beverages, and lots of engaging music, the beautiful late spring day was perhaps perfect. Noah Back kicked off the tunes beginning at 3 p.m. The Charger Music Society, Shannon Clark and the Sugar (Edison alumni themselves), Innovation Quintet, and, finally, Stranger rounded out the entertainment for the evening in the picturesque Edison courtyard. The first 500 guests received an Edison 50th Anniversary t-shirt, and staff were treated to free vouchers to spend on meals. Smiling faces were plentiful all around the campus.

From modest beginnings in 1973 as the first general and technical college in Ohio that sprang up in a rented facility, the Edison State has grown in stages to its current campus, located on 131 acres in Piqua, as well as locations in Greenville, Eaton and Troy. Enrollment and offerings have grown steadily–from 309 students enrolled in 30 courses in 1973 to more than 4,000 students enrolled today in over 40 degree and certificate in-demand technical fields, a broad range of baccalaureate transfer programs, developmental course work, and continuing education offerings.

Edison State Community College offers five different degrees, two of which are designed for transferring to a four-year college or university, and three which prepare graduates for immediate employment. Edison State remains responsive to regional workforce needs to fulfill in-demand career fields and strengthen communities.

As Chris Spradlin takes the reins from Doreen Larson as the new campus president, the 2023–2026 Strategic Plan provides tactical direction for Edison State and is guided by the college’s vision, mission, values, and student learning outcomes. In addition to focusing on funding innovation and supporting instructional excellence, Edison State’s newest strategic plan aims to demonstrate value through outreach, stating, “Outreach to potential and current students, alumni, and regional employers is critical to build our reputation with those constituencies and gather feedback that will allow us to continuously improve and meet the needs of our community.” This focus complements the mission of Edison State well, to “provide learning opportunities, support services, and commitment that enable students to complete their educational goals and realize their dreams.”

An excellent first step was the warm welcome extended by the college to all who wanted to join an afternoon and evening of camaraderie on its lovely campus. Kathy Lukey, Chair of The Edison Foundation, summed up the event in an email the following morning by saying, “Congratulations to… the 50th Anniversary Committee. Our first event scored a hit… With perfect weather and many opportunities for conversations with old friends and new acquaintances, this was a great SUCCESS.”

To learn more about Edison State Community college, visit edisonohio.edu.

