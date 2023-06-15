Sleepy driver causes crash on US 127

GREENVILLE — On June 15, at approximately 5:42 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue and Greenville City Fire, responded to area of U.S. Route 127 and the State Route 121 overpass for a two-vehicle injury crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a teal 2012 Ford E-250 van driven by Keith Hall, 58, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on US Route 127, when his vehicle was rear-ended by a blue 2015 Ram ProMaster van driven by Devin Burns, 24, of Arcanum who reported he had fallen asleep. After the collision, the teal van veered to the right and struck the concrete barrier causing the van to flip onto the driver’s side.

Hall was transported to Wayne HealthCare for injuries, and Burns and his passenger were uninjured.

Burns was cited for assured clear distance ahead.