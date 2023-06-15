Greenville BPW announces Woman of the Year

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is proud to announce that Vicki Cost has been named the Club’s 2022-2023 Woman of the Year.

BPW President Maria Moore announced Cost as the winner at the June 8 meeting. The Woman of the Year goes above and beyond for the membership and executive committee. Some comments expressed about Cost were, “She has put our clubs’ needs first more than anything and always has the scholarship fund in the back of her mind. She took on the biggest job as Scholarship Chair and, as always, knocked it out of the park! Without her skills, leadership, commitment and communication we would not have succeeded in being able to offer eight $1,000 scholarships.”

When asked why she joined the club, Cost said a good friend kept inviting her to the meetings. “I enjoyed the comradery and the beliefs that BPW represents.” To answer how BPW has benefitted her, Cost answered, “I have met so many women that I can say are true friends, now, that come from different walks of life. I have seen the advantages of knowing all these women and the networking advantages that can be obtained.” Cost’s advice to a potential member is, “You will never find a more deserving club in our area to put your time and energy in. I am proud of our accomplishments each year when we hand out our scholarships to deserving young women in our local schools.” Cost is currently the club’s secretary. She and her husband Scott and daughter Meagan live in Versailles. Meagan is also a member of the club.

The club presented an engraved clock and personalized leather binder to Cost to honor and thank her for her time, hard work and support to the local Club. Cost received her award at the monthly dinner meeting held on June 8th at Miller Flowers on SR 571, Greenville.

The club challenges and invites any woman with an interest in learning about Greenville BPW, networking, and community service with a heart for innovation in the realm of today’s professional women to join them. Contact President Maria Moore at 513-403-0604 or [email protected] for updates on meetings or check the Greenville BPW Club Facebook page.