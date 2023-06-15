Powell pushes for school choice

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) has cosponsored the Backpack Bill, which establishes the program to provide eligible students with an educational savings account (ESA) beginning in the 2024-2025 school year for those enrolling in K-12 nonpublic schools or receiving home education.

“Parents and children should have the educational choices and freedom to attend a school they believe best fits their needs,” Powell said. “The bill promotes opportunity for each student of our great state as they pursue their best pathway for their education.”

The program allows a student’s parent to apply, which could result in them receiving $5,500 for grades K-8, or $7,500 for grades 9-12.

Additionally, other states have begun or are implementing their own similar programs, including Arizona, West Virginia, Utah, Iowa, Arkansas, Florida, and Indiana.

Currently, the Backpack Scholarship Program bill has nearly 30 cosponsors in the Ohio House and awaits further consideration in the Primary and Secondary Education Committee.