DIW Club meets June 21

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Club will meet Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville.

In keeping with the club’s mission to “educate, empower and energize” the program for the evening will focus on the importance of defeating Issue 1, which will be decided in a special election on Aug. 8. Information will be shared on the facts of the bill and how members can be involved in sharing those facts with the public. A member of the board of elections will also discuss voter requirements for this election.

The Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Club is open to anyone who wish to be educated on the political landscape affecting them and their families, who wish to be empowered by knowing facts and not fiction, and who wish to be energized by so many like-minded friends.