MVVM Independence Day Parade in Troy

TROY — The Independence Day Celebration Association, with the support of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, and the City of Troy, are once again holding the annual Miami County July 4th parade, in downtown Troy, on Tuesday, July 4, 9 a.m. This year the parade is in honor of Marine Corps and Air Force Veteran, John Bankowitz. Bankowitz is not only the curator of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, but also started the Young Marines program in 1998. He taught at the Air Force ROTC for 10 years at Wayne High School and was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2014.

Participants include the Troy Christian High School Band, Corvette Troy, various scout troops along with classic automobiles and floats carrying our special veteran honorees.

The route starts at the Hobart Arena parking lot at 9AM and proceeds to Staunton Road, right on to North Market Street. Then all units will continue south across the Market Street bridge, and clockwise around the Square. Therefore, viewing sites can be utilized from all 4 quadrants of the traffic circle. The parade will proceed down West Main to the Library, ending at the Government Center. Most participants will walk or drive back to Hobart Arena.

The Indian Nation Television Station has agreed to later air the video of the parade in several venues: Channel 5, Indian Nation Station, YouTube, and a link on Indian Nation Station Facebook.

Celebrate America’s birthday and make this event a special celebration of freedom. Please join all participants for this celebration. For more information contact Parade Coordinator: Tia Maurer [email protected].