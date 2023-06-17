Municipal Court stats

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for May 2023.

There were 271 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in May 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 53 criminal, 5 OMVIs, 135 other traffic and 78 civil cases. There were 280 cases terminated/disposed of in May 2023.

For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.