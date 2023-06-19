Rodeo and food trucks equals family fun

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Food, shopping and thrills – all in one spot. That’s exactly what visitors to the Darke County Summer Stampede Rodeo and Food Truck Rally were able to experience on Saturday at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Several food trucks and vendors set up during the day and welcomed visitors with wonderful merchandise available for sale, and, of course, delicious food from some of the top food trucks in the area. Visitors were also able to enjoy some great entertainment throughout the day from Noah Back, Spittin’ Image and The Greene de Villes.

According to Jason Blackburn, promoter, the attendance was down throughout the day, but as the time for the rodeo neared, the crowds picked up. He noted they were seeing an uptick in presale tickets for the rodeo over the previous year and walk-up ticket sales also remained steady throughout the afternoon. By the time the event started, nearly all of the seats in the infield were taken and most of the Grandstand was filled.

Those who did stay to watch the show, were treated to eight incredible events with some very talented cowboys and cowgirls from across the country and even a few from Canada did not dissapoint. The cowboy who traveled the furthest to compete in Greenville was from Montanna. The rodeo was double sanctioned through the IPRA (International Professional Rodeo Association) and MSRA (Mid States Rodeo Association).

The award winning Three Bar J Rodeo set up of the event and brought the livestock. The bulls and broncos made it extremely difficult for the riders to take home the prize money. The event featured bare back riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, break away roping and bull riding.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]