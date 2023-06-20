Busy Beavers 4-H meetings

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held their May meeting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Versailles Health Care Center. The meeting was called to order by President Elizabeth Brewer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Chris Delzeith and the 4-H Pledge was led by Brooklynn Livingston. The roll call was taken with 33 members and four guests present at the meeting.

Ohio 4-H night at the Dayton Dragons was on Saturday, June 3. The theme for Poultry Days this year is “Chilly Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and it takes place from June 9-11. Cloverbud fun day is set to be held June 27, and more details will be released soon. Also, 4-H Camp is scheduled for June 19-22. This month there were four members with demonstrations. First, Corynn Goubeaux demonstrated to the Busy Beavers how to add captions to photos. Next, Allee Grimme gave everyone a lesson on the different types of steer combs. After that, Owen DeMange showed everyone how to roll a bowling ball. Lastly, Alex Selhorst explained to the Busy Beavers how to throw a wiffle ball. The June meeting was held at the Vets Club on Sunday, June 4.

The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held their June meeting at at the Vets Club. The meeting was called to order by President Elizabeth Brewer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Brooklynn Livingston and the 4-H Pledge was led by Brooklynn Narwroth. The roll call was taken with 30 members and five guests present at the meeting. The theme for Poultry Days this year is “Chilly Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and it took place from June 9-11. Cloverbud fun day is set to be held June 27, and more details will be released soon. Also, 4-H Camp is now scheduled for June 11 through the 15 since it will be combined with Miami County at Indian Hills. The theme for 4-H camp has also been announced and it is “Top Camp.” County Judging, now known as Project Evaluation day, will be held Friday, July 14 at the Radiant Lighthouse Center. This month there were three members with demonstrations. First, Elizabeth Graf demonstrated to the Busy Beavers how to properly hold a softball bat. Next, Megan Mangen taught everyone about rabbit color genetics. Lastly, Ben Brewer explained to the Busy Beavers how to hold drum sticks. The July meeting will be held at Heritage Park on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 6 p.m.