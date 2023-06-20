GREENVILLE — The Top Notch 4-H Club met at the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds on May 21. Twenty members were in attendance at our May meeting. Rada Cutlery Fundraiser items were ready to be picked up, and project books were given to all members. The club voted on sponsoring the Spot Market Barrow Trophy for the 2023 Fair. We also discussed getting new club signs made for pens at the fair. Our next meeting will be held on June 25, at 6 p.m. in the Youth Building.
Submitted by Kamryn Beisner