GPL announces Summer Reading Kickoff winner

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library would like to thank everyone that came out to make our Summer Reading Kickoff and Lemonade Bar such a huge success. Pearl Schwartz was the lucky winner of our Kickoff prize basket. As the winner, she took home a variety of fun sports-themed toys and activities.

Over 450 people attended on June 7, with nearly 200 children signing up for our Summer Reading Program and many adults submitting entries for prizes. We’d like to remind anyone who wasn’t able to attend that they can still sign up for the Summer Read at the Circulation Desk.

GPL also has lots of exciting programs for adults and children coming up this summer, including Family Fun Days each Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the front lawn. Our next adult program, Live Online Paint: Sunset Sailboat, will be held on July 6. This program will be limited to 10 patrons, so you must register to attend. Registration begins on June 19. Check out our full list of summer events on our website, greenville-publiclibrary.org .

For more information on the Summer Reading Program, call us at (937) 548-3915.