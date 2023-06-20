Critical need for blood for disaster relief

DAYTON – Community Blood Center needs blood donors to help with the critically low supply of multiple blood types in the Miami Valley region, and to be ready to assist tornado victims in Texas.

CBC is a member of Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), an alliance of 36 blood centers across the nation who commit to a rotating “on call” schedule to reserve special units of blood and send them as needed to BERC members following multiple injury and mass transfusion events.

On Friday, June 16 BERC was activated to send blood to hospitals in and around Perryton, Texas where a tornado outbreak Thursday claimed at least three lives and left dozens injured. CBC’s on-call BERC rotation begins Monday, June 19 and CBC must be prepared to assist as needed.

“Perryton could very well need additional resources early next week and BERC has asked us to be prepared,” said CBC Laboratory Services Director Gavin Patch. “They say it is still an active scene and there are still rescues happening on the ground.”

CBC is welcoming walk-in donors at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. All registered donors at the Dayton CBC through Thursday, June 19 will receive a Kroger $10 gift card. Registered donors Friday and Saturday, June 23-24 can “Spin the Wheel” for a $10 to $50 value prize. Friday donors can also enjoy Roosters wings.

Donors at community blood drives are encouraged to make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com call (937) 461-3220 or use the Donor Time app.

Friday’s activation marks the fifth time since its inception in September 2021 that the BERC Network has been called upon to provide blood during a national emergency.

The BERC call for readiness comes as CBC has been seeking the help of both experienced donors and new donors to avert the current blood shortage in the region and to build a crucial reserve for the upcoming July 4th holiday period.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.