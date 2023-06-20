Versailles FFA stays busy during Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA teamed up with many agriculture and civic stakeholders to promote and showcase the agriculture industry as part of the 2023 Poultry Days activities. The Versailles FFA appreciates the opportunity that the Versailles Poultry Day committee gave them to display and promote agriculture.

The Versailles FFA thanks all the FFA members, parents, FFA alumni members, Ohio Soybean Council, Weavers Eggs, Versailles Poultry’s Day Committee, Ohio Poultry Association and Darke County Farm Bureau for their assistance with the Versailles FFA Poultry Day’s activities. As part of Poultry Days, the Versailles FFA had a float in the parade. A special thanks to past Versailles FFA Graduate Wyatt Browder for driving the trailer and Versailles FFA Alumni Treasurer Curt Goubeaux for supplying the wagon and straw for the tent and parade. A special thanks also to FFA members Andrew Lyons, Colin Batten, Riley Kruckeberg, Zoe Billenstein, Camille George, Paige Gehret, Delaynee Bulcher, Shyanne Oliver, Karmindy Mertz, Skyln Bradley, Elizabeth Rodrigues, Patrick McGlinch, Wyatt Browder, Emma Middendorf, Isaiah Hess, Mitchell Philpot, Daniel Rethman, Levi Barga and Eden Barga who all participated in the parade.

On Saturday and Sunday as part of Poultry Days the Versailles FFA sponsored an Agriculture Awareness and Promotion Tent. Activities inside the tent included a petting zoo, milk cow, corn hole, corn pit, Ag info wheel, free agriculture promotional material, guess the farm and hands-on agriculture crafts. A special thanks to Darke County Farm Bureau for providing the coloring books and milk cow. Thank you to the Ohio Soybean Council for donating squeeze chickens, sunglasses and book markers to hand out as part of the agriculture information wheel. Thank you to the Ohio Poultry Association for providing chicken pencils, stickers and promotional educational materials that were displayed or passed out as part of the tent. Also, thank you to the Poultry Days Committee, Weavers Eggs and Versailles FFA for donating T-shirts that were handed out inside the tent as part of the agriculture wheel information and during the parade and for their donations. Also the Versailles FFA would like to thank everyone who participated in the Guess that Farm activity. A special thank you to Versailles FFA member Jayna Luthman for gathering the pictures and thank you to the following farms for allowing us to take their pictures to participate.

A special thanks to the following FFA members and Versailles FFA Alumni for bringing animals for two days for the petting zoo they included: Cale Henry, Maggie and Patrick McGlinch, Hank and Ruthie Smith, Paige Gehret, Isley DeMange, Shyanne Oliver, and Will Bohman. A special thanks to the following Versailles FFA members, parents and Versailles FFA alumni members who worked shifts inside and outside the tent and assisted with the presentations, they included: Max Wilker, Andrew Lyons, Luke Kaiser, Colin Batten, Simeon Hess, Alex Dirksen, Ethan Wilker, Nate Marshal, Molly White- Shappie, Paige Gehret, Josh Henry, Hank Smith, Isaiah Hess, Karmindy Mertz, Grace Borchers, Camille George, Riley Kruckeberg, Daniel Rethman, Travis Dirksen, Drake Ahrens, Jacob Simons, Zoe Billenstein, Carlie Gehret, Elizabeth Rodrigues, Shayanne Oliver, Noah Seger, Isley DeMange, Maggie McGlinch, Owen DeMange, Emily Delzeith, Cody Billenstein, Cale Henry, Luke Borchers, Abby Henry, Ruhtie Smith, Waylon Keller, Trevor Luthman, Josie Pothast, Gracie Henry, Eden Barga, Margaret Schmitmeyer, Alayna Dirksen, Monica Evers, Karlie Litten, Reed Grilliot, Grady Dirksen, Sam Albers, Jack Borchers, Danica York, and Tristan Ward.