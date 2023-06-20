VRHC recognizing Alzheimer’s Awareness

VERSAILLES — More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, says the Alzheimer’s Association, reminding us that June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

To show its support, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 112-bed post-acute rehab and skilled nursing facility, is joining individuals and organizations around the world in holding activities to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The skilled nursing facility is “going purple,” the official color of Alzheimer’s awareness, to educate people about this condition and raise funds to help those with the disease.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia – a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases.

“Versailles Rehabilitation cares for many people in the community with memory conditions, including dementia and Alzheimer’s,” said its administrator, Rose Holicker. “We realize how important it is for these patients to be nurtured and get specialized care in a compassionate environment. We also want to do our part in helping to accelerate critical research and find a cure.”

To enable that treatment, the facility has recently expanded its dedicated, secure memory unit to 26 beds, from 16, due to increased demand in Versailles and the surrounding communities. Residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory conditions are cared for in this unit.

Skilled Nursing Facility Holding Alzheimer’s Events

To raise awareness during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, Versailles Rehabilitation will “go purple” by:

* Holding a Resident Craft Sale as an Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser, with all crafts made by the facility’s residents

·*Staff and residents are wearing purple throughout month, including special Versailles Rehab t-shirts.

* Visiting multiple venues during the month, to spread education about 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s, at:

Local restaurants in the villages of Bradford, Covington, and Ansonia, Ohio

The Gathering Place in Russia, Ohio

Birchwood Training & Senior Center in Greenville, Ohio

Bradford Public Library in Bradford, Ohio

Silver Sneakers-YMCA Darke County, Versailles Branch

Versailles Senior Citizens Center

In addition, on June 21 — the summer solstice – Versailles Rehabilitation staff are wearing purple to shine light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s during the year’s longest day. The idea for the Longest Day project came from the Alzheimer’s Association, which encourages people to observe this day with a special activity.

On Thursday, June 29, from 6-8:30 p.m., Versailles Rehabilitation is hosting a “Paint & Sip” fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The event’s fee is $50, and it will be led by Art Adventures Mobile Paint Parties. All materials and instructions will be provided to make a “Simply Blessed” wood sign. The event, which includes light refreshments and wine, is at Versailles Rehabilitation, 200 Marker Road, Versailles. Please RSVP in advance at www.tinyurl.com/rsvp-to-versailles.

For further information, please contact Sheena Barrett, Admissions Director, at 937-668-5621, or visit the Versailles website at www.versaillesrehab.com.