Community Leadership Conference a success

PIQUA — Approximately 100 nonprofit board members, executive directors, and staff from throughout the region attended the 20th annual Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference on Wednesday, May 24, at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus.

The event was hosted by The Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership and the Center for Leadership Development at Edison State.

The one-day conference gave participants the opportunity to engage in a keynote address, network with other area nonprofit leaders, attend breakout education and work sessions, and enjoy lunch.

A keynote address was provided by John M. Carreon, Partner and CEO of Advancement Experts, a consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations build a culture of philanthropy through advancement planning, vision-based strategic planning, campaign planning, leadership development and coaching, and organizational and culture development. Carreon also serves as a faculty member for the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Those in attendance also participated in breakout education and work sessions that touched on topics such as grant application and management, nonprofit financial considerations, recruitment and communication, diversity, financial management, friendraising and fundraising, governance and leadership, human resources, and partnerships. Sessions were led by Marva Archibald, Edison State; Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way; Shelly Calvert, We Love Birthday Parties!; John Carreon, Advancement Experts and Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy; Deborah Easton, Communication Skills Consultant; Dr. Rick Hanes, Edison State; William Lutz, The New Path, Inc.; Meme Marlow, Edison State; Cathy Oda, Koverman Staley Dickerson; Christina Raterman, Edison State; Kathi Roetter, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce; Alan Schussheim, SCORE Association; Kathy Sherman, Piqua Chamber of Commerce; Lorna Swisher, Mainstreet Piqua; and Stephanie Waller, Miami County Dental Clinic.

The Mosaic of Community Leadership conference is held each year in conclusion of the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership series, which is designed to help individuals make a difference on their nonprofit boards and in their communities.

Those who successfully completed the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership series were presented with graduation certificates during the conference.

The 2023 graduates of the Academy for Community Leadership 1.0 included Tricia Alloway, Samaritan Works; Mara Braun, Housing Opportunities for People, Inc.; Mary Casey, The New Path, Inc.; Dawn Eilert, Sidney-Shelby Chamber of Commerce; Kristie Fisher, Miami County Local Food Council; Suann Kleinhans, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA; Karen Moss, Preble County Chamber of Commerce; Michelle Perry, Piqua Community Foundation; Katie Price, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Darke & Shelby County; Christina Raterman, Edison State; Cecelia Rice, Darke County Center for the Arts; Nancy Royer, WACO Air Museum & Learning Center; Jason Via, Housing Opportunities for People, Inc.; Mandy Via, Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities; and Timothy Wells, Piqua Arts Council.

The 2023 graduates of the Academy for Community Leadership 2.0 included Shelly Calvert, We Love Birthday Parties!; Cathy Oda, Mainstreet Piqua; Kathi Roetter, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce; Kathy Sherman, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce; and Stephanie Waller, Miami County Dental Clinic.

Lorna Swisher, Executive Director of Mainstreet Piqua, and Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation at Edison State served as co-facilitators of this year’s Academy.

The conference also recognized the A-Z Nonprofit Board Award recipients, which honors nonprofit boards for their exceptional work in the region and commitment to service and stewardship. Recipients awarded at the Gold level include Downtown Tipp City Partnership, Mainstreet Piqua, Inc., Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Piqua Arts Council, Riverside Developmental Disabilities, SafeHaven, Inc., Samaritan Works, The Edison Foundation, The Future Begins Today, and Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. Silver-level recipients included First Place Food Pantry, Miami County Dental Clinic, Partners In Hope, and Seeds of Hope.

To be added to the Mosaic of Community Leadership conference mailing list, contact Dr. Rick Hanes by calling 937.778.7806 or emailing [email protected]