Greenville Farm Power ready for 24th annual event

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fairgrounds will be the place for family fun July 6 – when Greenville Farm Power of the Past its 24th Anniversary Reunion. Although sometimes referred to as an antique tractor and gas engine show, this event has a wide variety of things to see and do.

This year’s feature is the John Deere Company, which can trace its beginnings back to 1837 when John Deere developed the first self-scouring steel plow. It will be a walk through John Deere history as tractors, equipment, stationary gas engines, lawn and garden tractors, and other John Deere products are on display. All other makes and models of tractors, equipment, lawn and garden tractors, and stationary gas engines will also be on display. The Ohio TwoCylinder Club will be holding its State Show and the Corn Items Collectors Association will have displays in the Ohio Center.

The arts, crafts, and flea market vendors will be located inside the Coliseum and outside on the grounds. Over 75 vendors have reserved a space and we anticipate more arriving to register during the few days before the show begins. There is also an area set aside for a swap meet.

Food is a part of any event, and there will be quite a selection of food trucks on the fairgrounds. Registered concessionaires include Adams Food Trailer with fresh fruit, Badges BBQ, Bowman’s Concessions, Deez Cold Ones snow cones, Fiske Cheese Curds, Fiske Fries, Heavenly Pretzels, Hunts Concessions, Just Ice Cream, Kettle Nation Kettle Corn, Kings Nuts & Tea, New Madison Kiwanis, Martin’s Concessions, MBJ Concessions, Mike’s Family Concessions, Old Nellie’s under the Grandstand, P-Nuts Chicken & More, Poor Betty’s, Ullery Concessions Homemade Ice Cream, and U Wanna Pizza Me.

The Darke County Tractor Pullers hold the annual July Classic truck and tractor pull on Friday evening and follow up with the antique pull on Saturday morning. The Western Ohio Garden Tractor Pullers are scheduled for their annual pull on Saturday evening. The horse arena is the scene for the heavyweight horse pull at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Darke County Farm Bureau hosts its annual Tractor Cruise on Saturday morning.

Special events for the ladies are scheduled on Friday and Saturday. Presenters for these “make and take” events include Audrey Hathaway at 10 a.m. Friday, Melanie Nealeigh and Tammy Baughn at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jana Bruggeman at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Nancy Losey at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The kids have lots of events, too. Story time and activity will be daily at 11 a.m. in the Ohio Center area with Melissa Rahm and a different story and activity each day. The popular scavenger hunt sponsored by the Lockhart Family has two different “hunts” and prizes. Dietrich’s traditional kiddie tractor pull takes place on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Youth Building, followed by the coin scramble in the threshing area at 4 p.m. New this year is “Bring the Farm to You – Child’s Homestead” on Friday afternoon and is sponsored by Koenig Equipment.

Rounding out special events will be chainsaw carving by Dayle Lewis throughout the show, square dancing called by Wesley Fenton on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Youth Building, Memory Lane Music with Nancy Livingston on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Gazebo, car show on Sunday morning, and Sunday church service with Pastor Jim Meredith and music by The Faithful Sons.

Opening ceremonies are daily at 9 a.m. Darke County Veterans will assist with the ceremonies and will also have their building on the fairgrounds open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Admission is $5 per day per person. Kids 12 and under are admitted free. A membership/gate pass is available at the show office for $10 per person. Golf carts are allowed and are charged a $10 registration fee. Camping is available. Visit www.greenvillefarmpower.org or their Facebook page for more information. Chet Linebaugh is the president and can be reached at 937-459-6424. Anissa Krueger is in charge of vendors and can be reached at 937-564-4307.