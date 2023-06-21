BPW nursing scholarship winner announced

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club June 8 meeting was hosted by the 2023-2024 Officers with Maria Moore as president, Angie DeGidio as vice president, Vicki Cost as treasurer and Dorothy Poeppelman as treasurer. The meeting was held at Miller Flowers on State Route 571, Greenville.

President Moore presented the BPW/Ohio State 2023 Nursing Scholarship to Madison Warner of Rossburg. The Ohio BPW’s Retirement Foundation grants a $1,000 scholarship to a woman pursuing a nursing degree in any accredited school or nursing program. The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial support to those interested in a career in nursing. The local Greenville BPW Club is proud to announce that Madison was recipient of this scholarship. In high school Madison completed 55 credits through Edison’s College Credit Plus Program. She applied for Edison’s nursing program the summer going into her senior year. She was accepted and started the two-year program in the spring of her senior year. Warner will graduate with a nursing degree in December 2024. After graduation she plans to work full time as a nurse while furthering her education to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Warner hopes to continue her education even more such as getting a master’s degree to be a nurse practitioner.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The Club holds fund raisers throughout the year to raise money to grant scholarships to the young women of Darke County.

The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact President Maria Moore at 513-402-0604 or [email protected]. For updates on meetings check the Greenville BPW Facebook page.