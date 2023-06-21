Graduates awarded Rumpke scholarships

GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste & Recycling recently awarded two $2,500 scholarships to Darke County graduating seniors Lilly Lowe and Austin Rismiller.

“Rumpke offers two scholarships to graduating seniors in Darke County who display a commitment to protecting and preserving human health and the environment,” said Noel Moomey, region manager. “Lilly and Austin are very impressive students and the ideal candidates for the Rumpke scholarship.”

Lowe, a graduate of Greenville High School, has participated in Varsity Soccer, Science Club, Spanish Club, Core Leaders and Environmental Club and Family Career and Community Leaders of America. Additionally, she is a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. Lowe plans to pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education and Intervention at the University of Dayton. She aims to be a teacher who inspires a love of learning and passion to change the world in her students.

Rismiller, a graduate of Tri-Village High School, also has many extracurricular activities, including Varsity Basketball, band, 4H, Trash Bash, Eldora Speedway Trash Cleanup, Fair Parking and Adopt-a-Family. Rismiller also holds the title of valedictorian, class president and Varsity Football team captain. Rismiller plans to attend Trine University. There, he will continue his football career and pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is eager to see how his designs may impact the future of automobiles and motorcycles.

Each year, Rumpke offers scholarships to graduating seniors in Darke County pursuing a two or four-year degree at an accredited institution, including vocational/trade schools, after graduation.

For more information on Rumpke Waste and Recycling, please visit www.rumpke.com.