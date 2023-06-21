St. Joseph fundraiser dinner at the Shrine

MARIA STEIN — Join the Maria Stein Shrine for an evening of dinner and music on Thursday, July 20 in the Upper Room. The evening starts with cocktails and music at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Preservation Fund update at 7:30 p.m., and concludes with the Lima Symphony Stringed Quartet and the Minster Singing Quartet at 7:45 p.m. The cost is $30 per person, seating is limited, register online at mariasteinshrine.org or call Diana Russell at 419-925-4532.

This is a great opportunity to learn more about the St. Joseph Preservation Fund. The income from the St. Joseph Preservation Fund will be used specifically for major building upkeep and preservation expenses of the Shrine such as roofing, brick repair, and pavement resurfacing.

They are asking St. Joseph to intercede for the need to raise funds to preserve this historical and holy place, where so many pilgrims and guests come for spiritual nourishment and historical religious education.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit mariasteinshrine.org.