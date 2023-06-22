Shafer hosts Franklin Monroe Lady Jet basketball skills camp

Danie Shafer, a professional basketball player, hosted a basketball camp on June 21 and 22 at Franklin Monroe. The first day was for the high school players while the second day was open to kids grades seven – 12. Shafer said she enjoyed being able to work with the girls and doing everything she can to help the program.

“We had a decent turnout and was able to get some work in with them, getting them up and down. It’s been a little bit since they were together as a team, so just working with them on ball handling and finishing at the basket. It was good,” Shafer said.

“Just being able to give them all tips and help the program. Hopefully, build them and being able to give them some confidence. And give back to the game,” Shafer said.