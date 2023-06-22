Ansonia volleyball program hosts youth camp

The Ansonia volleyball program hosted a volleyball camp for girls grades three through six on June 20 and 21 at the Ansonia Field House. High school coaches and players ran different drills and activities for the campers.

Head coach Lydia Schlarman said the camp has been an overall success seeing the campers have fun and seeing the high school players step up and be leaders at the camp.

“It’s encouraging to see that they’re leaders, with not getting to really know them that much in the last couple years. Seeing the juniors and seniors come out here and be leaders and the girls look up to them, that’s always promising with the upcoming season,” Schlarman said.

“We had a good turnout for my first year running the camp. There’s 35 campers, which is a great turnout this year. They all seem to be having a lot of fun,” Schlarman said.