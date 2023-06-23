Ladybugs feed the birds

GREENVILLE — The Ladybug Garden Club promotes funding bird feed at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. The “Ladybug bag” is passed at each meeting to collect members’ loose change which is earmarked for a local non-profit organization. It’s one more way they can help their community and they find it important to make an impact locally. The garden club has chosen the Shawnee Prairie Preserve to receive a generous donation to be used for bird feed. Shown are the Preserve’s summer intern Johnna Siegrist, student at Ball State University; Angela Beumer, club treasurer and Carol Hosbrook Cole, club president.