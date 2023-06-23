Greenville Police Blotter

June 8

Wanted Person

On June 8, an officer responded to the intersection of Riffle Avenue and 12th Street on a reported disorderly female. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the suspects, which included Eric Rutherford. Rutherford had an active warrant for his arrest through the Preble County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a family offense and probation violation with a bond of $5,000. Rutherford was and placed in handcuffs which were gap checked and double locked. He was to the Dollar General in West Manchester and transferred to custody of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

June 9

Drugs

On June 9, an officer observed a Chevrolet truck parked in the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of Sweitzer St. The officer passed the vehicle and observed Nicholas Neal sitting in the driver‘s seat. The vehicle is registered to Elizabeth Garland, who is Neal’s mother. LEADS/NCIC was checked and found that Neal’s driving privileges are under several active suspensions. The officer observed Neal drive out of the parking lot and begin traveling southbound on Sweitzer Street. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with Neal. He admitted to knowing that his driving privileges are suspended. Neal called his mother, and when the officer asked why she allowed Neal to drive her vehicle when she knows his driver’s license is suspended and she stated that she let him drive to get to and from work. Neal was asked to exit the vehicle, and he asked if he could get a cigarette from the vehicle. Neal consented to a search of the vehicle, and the officer opened the cigarette package in the front console of the vehicle which contained a used syringe. Neal stated that the syringe belonged to him. An officer also located a black container with 28 used syringes inside, concealed under the passenger seat. Neal stated that the container and syringes belong to him. He was placed into handcuffs and read the Miranda warning, which he stated he understood. Neal stated that he used the syringes to inject methamphetamine. The syringes were seized, and Neal was issued citations reference drug abuse instruments and driving under suspension before being released. Garland was issued a citation reference wrongful entrustment.

June 10

Disorderly

On June 10, an officer was dispatched to 100 block of Deshler Avenue in reference to a neighbor being disorderly. Upon arrival, the officer saw Rachel Thobe sitting on the front porch. She was crying and yelling at neighbors and appeared intoxicated with heavily slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and a disheveled appearance. The officer spoke with the complainant who advised he was driving when he noticed Thobe standing in the roadway. He said he had to swerve to avoid her. While trying to avoid Thobe, she spit on the passenger side of his car. Another witness told the officer Thobe has been yelling nonstop for several days. On this day she has been drunkenly yelling and cursing at him. While the officer was speaking with the neighbor, they could hear Thobe yelling and cussing towards them. Thobe was warned for disorderly conduct. When serving her the citation, the officer noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person. Given Thobe’s belligerent behavior, the officer stayed in the area. After waiting less than two minutes, the officer witnessed Thobe, again, start to yell and cuss at the witness. The officer contact Thobe’s mother and informed her of this incident since it was her property. While the officer was on the phone with the mother, Thobe left her property and started dancing/twirling in the roadway and yelling at neighbors. The officer detained Thobe and placed her in the back of the cruiser until her mother arrived. Thobe’s citation was enhanced to a 4th degree misdemeanor by persisting after being warned for disorderly conduct. Thobe was released into her mother’s care and she took her away from the scene.

June 13

Fugitive From Justice

On June 13, while on routine patrol in the city of Greenville, an officer observed a blue Ford Focus near the intersection of West fourth Street and South Broadway. When checking the license plate through LEADS/NCIC it was discovered that the registered owner, Abby Lingo, had an active Felony warrant out of Montgomery County Sheriff‘s Office, Indiana. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Wagner Avenue. The driver was confirmed to be the registered owner of the vehicle. A small child was observed in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle. The officer asked Lingo to step out of the vehicle, which she complied. Lingo was placed under arrest in handcuffs. Lingo’s aunt contacted to pick-up Lingo’s daughter. GPD dispatch confirmed through LEADS/NCIC that Lingo had an active warrant for dangerous drugs—maintaining communication.

June 14

Drugs

On June 14, an officer observed a maroon Chevy traveling south on Chestnut Street. The officer checked the registration through LEADS/NCIC and learned the registered owner’s driving privileges were under a non-compliance suspension. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Contact was made with the driver, Dion Macias, who is also the registered owner. The officer asked Macias if they could search his person and the vehicle, which he consented to. During the search, a plastic pill bottle containing a small amount of a green leafy substance was located in his pants pocket. Macias admitted the substance was marijuana. The officer also located a package of hemp rolling papers in his pants pocket. While searching Macias’ wallet, the officer located two counterfeit $100 bills that had “For Motion Picture Purposes” printed on them. Macias admitted to knowing that they were fake and gave the officer permission to seize them. The marijuana, rolling papers, and counterfeit money were taken and placed into property at the Greenville Police Department for destruction. Macias was not charged for the marijuana due to the small quantity. He was issued a traffic ticket for Driving Under Suspension.

June 15

Wanted Person

On June 15, an officer located a wanted fugitive in the 600 block of Central Avenue. The officer was on routine patrol when they noticed a male subject walking through the alley in the 600 block of Central Avenue. The male subject was pushing a black bicycle and appeared to be going through trash cans in the alley. As the officer approached the male subject was recognized as David Bryant. The officer had prior knowledge that Bryant has an active warrant out of the Darke County Municipal Court. Bryant was placed into handcuffs which were gap checked and double locked. Dispatch ran Bryant through LEADS/NCIC and confirmed that he has an active misdemeanor out of the Darke County Municipal Court for contempt of court no bond. Bryant was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated with no bond.

Domestic

On June 15, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Laurel Street in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Contact was made with the victim, who was a neighbor’s house. The victim explained that at approximately noon or 12:30 p.m. Joseph Hakes slapped her across the face. The victim wanted to leave around that time, but Hakes had taken her phone. The victim stated that Hakes had also slapped her three or four times before that day. The victim showed several bruises up and down her left and right arms. The victim explained that some of the bruises on her arms are from that day and some were from past days. The victim stated that Hakes fell asleep and when he did, she sent a text to her nephew, but Hakes found out. The victim said Hakes found out she sent the text and Hakes sent a text back to her nephew saying she was alright. The victim said that Hakes then yelled at her and pushed her onto the couch. The victim said she talked Hakes into going outside to smoke and saw her neighbor and yelled for her to help her and to call the police. The neighbor confirmed the victim’s statement and added that Hakes admitted to slapping the victim that evening. Officers checked the surrounding areas as well as put a “be on the lookout” to the county for the listed vehicle but was unsuccessful at locating Hakes. A CCH was run on Hakes and it showed that Hakes was previously convicted of two separate domestic violence incidents in 2009 and 2014 making this domestic violence charge an F-3. An arrest warrant was issued for Felony Domestic Violence.