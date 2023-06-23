Troy-Hayner hosts Made in Troy, Ohio

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Made in Troy, Ohio, an historic exhibit curated by Judy Deeter. The exhibit consisting of items from the Museum of Troy History, The Troy Historical Society and several local individuals will be on exhibit from June 30th to August 20th. A curator’s reception is scheduled for Friday, June 30th from 5:00 to 6:45 pm. Attending the reception is a fantastic way to meet curator Judy Deeter and discuss the history of manufacturing in Troy, Ohio. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Judy Deeter is President of The Troy Historical Society, an Emeritus Trustee of the Overfield Tavern Museum, an associate member of the Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, and a volunteer for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. She is a past member of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Board of Governors. She currently serves on the Hayner exhibit committee and teaches a genealogy class for the center. She also participates in historical and genealogical programs in partnership with the Troy-Miami Public Library’s Local History Library.

Deeter is a local history writer and public speaker. Her historical articles and “how to” genealogy pieces have been published in several newspaper and genealogical society publications. She is currently an historical writer for the website My Miami County (mymiamicounty.com), the magazine This Local Life and the Troy Historical Alliance digital newsletter. She is the author of the book Veterans Who Applied for Land in Southern California 1851-1911 and she has researched and written portions of three other history books.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, Ohio 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday–Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.