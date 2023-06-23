Local Briefs

GHS 1955 Class Luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, June 29, at Bob Evans on Wagner Avenue. For more information call Georgeanna.

GCS to hold BoE meeting

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting to serve the purpose of a regular meeting on July 11, 6:30 p.m., in Anna Bier Room at Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board. There will also be an executive session, if necessary.

Wandle Reunion

GREENVILLE — The 103rd Emanuel Wandle Family Reunion will be held Sunday, July 9, at the Greenvile Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Avenue, at 1 p.m. Bring food to share, your own table service and drink. Come with your family and catch up with your cousins.

Allread Reunion

GREENVILLE — The annual Allread Reunion will be held Sunday, July 16, at the Greenville City Park Shelter #5, at 1 p.m. Bring food to share, your own table service and drink. Tell your family and join them.