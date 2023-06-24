Motorcyclist CareFlighted after crash

GREENVILLE — On June 24, at approximately 1:02 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue and Greenville City Fire, responded to the intersection of US 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road for an injury crash involving a motorcycle.

The preliminary investigation revealed a white 2005 Buick Rendevous driven by Helen Good, 98, of Greenville, was stopped eastbound on Childrens Home-Bradford Road at U.S. Route 127, when she then pulled into the intersection to travel north in front of a blue 2004 Harley-Davidson driven by Albert Hicks, 61, of Indianapolis. Hicks struck the rear of the Rendevous ejecting him from the motorcycle. He was then transported to the CareFlight landing zone where he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries. Hicks was wearing a helmet.

Good was cited for failure to yield the right of way.