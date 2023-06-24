Physician interns come to Darke County

GREENVILLE — The Darke County community is excited to welcome three new resident physicians to the area to complete postgraduate training in family medicine. Dr. Alta’any, a graduate of Jordan University of Science and Technology brings experience as a research assistant, medical scribe, behavioral technician along with a focus on holistic patient care. Dr. Alta’any cherishes time with her family and enjoys walking and biking. Dr. Kauser, graduate of Deccan College of Medical Sciences, has experience as an assistant physician in Missouri and is deeply committed to helping the underserved and offering them top-notch care. During her free time, she enjoys cooking and spending time with her husband and two children. Dr. Brar, graduate of the American University of Antigua, is interested in preventative medicine and mental health, especially in rural and underserved communities. Dr. Brar enjoys creating music, exploring new places, and spending time with family and friends.

These resident physicians will establish their clinic at Family Health in Arcanum and anticipate a move to the Greenville office in a year when renovations are complete.

Carlos Menendez, M.D., program director for the new residency program, has practiced medicine in Greenville for 36 years. “The residency program is a wonderful opportunity to share our exceptional rural practice experience with a new generation of physicians,” he said. “The program will also help sustain a robust physician workforce for generations to come.”

The Wright State Rural Family Medicine Residency Program’s goal is to train family medicine physicians who will establish medical practices in rural Ohio, where health systems struggle to find enough physicians to meet the needs of their communities.

Residents will spend their first year in the program training with the well-established Wright State Family Medicine Residency in Dayton, spending much of their time in the hospital at Miami Valley. The second two years will be in Greenville, where residents will care for patients at Wayne HealthCare, Family Health Services of Darke County, and other Greenville community locations.

“We’re delighted about the establishment of the rural residency program and the opportunities this collaboration will provide for our organization and healthcare partners. Together, our commitment to improve access while expanding family medicine services will be long-lasting for patient’s in the communities we serve,” said, Jeff Subler, Wayne HealthCare President & CEO.

The program will allow physicians to experience living and practicing medicine in rural western Ohio. Greenville was selected as the site for the residency program because of its excellent training facilities, physicians, opportunities for robust interprofessional educational experiences and the need for physicians.

“I’m extremely proud of the new Family Medicine rural residency program. This program demonstrates how Boonshoft School of Medicine is living out its mission to provide well trained, compassionate physicians to care for Ohioans, including in rural areas of the state where there is great need,” said Valerie Weber, M.D., Dean, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine

Premier Health has also been a key partner. Teresa Zryd, MD, Chief Academic Officer there states, “We are extremely happy and excited to see this partnership between Premier Health, Wayne HealthCare, Darke County Family Health Center and Wright State University BSOM begin to bring new physicians to our rural neighborhoods. As a family physician, myself, I know how important this new program is to the Darke County community and its patients!”

Please join them in welcoming the residents, celebrate as they progress through their training, and invite them to participate in the community. Family Health will be having a welcome celebration on Monday, June 26 from 3-5 p.m., with free Kona Ice at their Meeker Road location in Greenville. They are thankful for your continued prayers and warm wishes as they begin this great endeavor. Please contact Elizabeth Huff, program coordinator at (937) 548-3806 or visit www.wright.edu/rural-fm for more information.