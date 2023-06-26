Greenville soccer alumni day events and meeting days

The 2023 Alumni Game Day is scheduled for July 29 at Harmon Field. Activities begin at 1 p.m. and wrap up with the Lady Wave taking on the Alumni at 7:30 p.m.

Activities:

1-4 p.m. free Youth Soccer Camp – this camp is open and free to any boys and girls in the grades of K-8. Registration will open at noon at the stadium, there is no preregistration. The camp will be instructed by the high school coaches and players.

“This is always a great day for the Green Wave Soccer programs. We get to give back to the youth with a free soccer camp and then watch them showcase their talents in between the two high school alumni games,” Girls head coach Dave Ernst said.

5 p.m. boys high school versus Alumni Game – the Green Wave welcome all of the past players of Greenville back to the pitch to take on this year’s team. To register for the game, please contact Coach Ernst at 937-459-7967 or [email protected] Deadline for the registration is July 21 and cost is $25.00 including game shirt.

“It will be exciting for Coach Cundiff to be coaching his first Varsity match on Harmon Field since taking over the boys head coach position. I know that Coach Cundiff will do a great job with the boy’s program,” Ernst said.

6:30 p.m. Darke County Soccer Association Youth Showcase – DCSA will showcase some of their best Select and Rec players on the Harmon Field turf. Don’t miss out on a chance to see the future stars of the Green Wave.

7:30 p.m. Lady Wave versus Alumni Game – the Lady Wave finish off the night with an yearly battle versus the Alumni. This should be a great match up as the Lady Wave beat the Alumni last year 6-1. Will the Alumni be ready to match up versus this year’s roster. Don’t miss it! To register for the game, please contact Coach Ernst at 937-459-7967 or [email protected] Deadline for the registration is July 21st and cost is $25.00 including game shirt.

“It is always a good time playing the Alumni, seeing some of your recent graduates back on the field for another match. A great way to wrap-up the summer preseason work and get ready for this year’s high school season that starts on July 31,” Ernst said.

All proceeds/donations of the day go towards two Senior Soccer Scholarships to be awarded in the spring. Any questions on how to donate to the scholarship fund, please contact Coach Ernst @ 937-459-7967 or [email protected]

Mandatory high school Girls Soccer Meeting – The Lady Wave Soccer Team will host a Mandatory Player Meeting on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the stadium. Please contact Coach Ernst with any questions at 937-459-7967 or [email protected]

Mandatory middle school Girls Soccer Meeting – The Lady Wave Middles School soccer program will host a mandatory meeting on July 16 at 7:30p.m. Please contact Coach Ernst with any questions at 937-459-7967 or [email protected]