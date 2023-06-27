Aktion Club to hold Summer Block Party

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Kiwanis Aktion Club, in partnership with Greenville Kiwanis, would like to invite the community to come out for their Summer Block Party on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Greenville South Park Splash Pad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The is a FREE event for kids to enjoy games, lunch, prizes, and the chance to meet first responders and see their vehicles. This is an opportunity for Aktion Club members to give back to the community as part of their service leadership projects. We hope to see you there, and don’t forget your swimsuits!