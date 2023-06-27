Greenville BPW holds fundraiser

GREENVILLE — On Wednesday, June 21, the Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) held its annual chicken BBQ dinner fundraiser. BPW thanks all those that purchased tickets for the fundraiser. Thanks also to the Greenville VFW Post 7262 for allowing the club to use their facilities for the drive up deliveries. The money raised from the chicken dinner fundraiser will be used to award scholarships to the young women of Darke County. In the 2022-2023 business year, the Greenville BPW Club was able to grant eight $1,000 college scholarships

The club meets the second Thursday of each month for a dinner business meeting . We challenge and invite any woman with an interest in learning about Greenville BPW, networking, and community service with a heart for innovation in the realm of today’s professional women to join us. Contact President Maria Moore at 513-403-0604 or mar[email protected] for updates on meetings or check the Greenville BPW Club Facebook page.