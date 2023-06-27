Civic Band returns to the square on Friday

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band returns to courthouse square in downtown Sidney on Friday, June 30 for a concert titled “From Kitty Hawk to the Stars.”

Selections will include a wide variety of flight-inspired music from the Frank Sinatra classic “Come Fly with Me” to excerpts from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” Other titles celebrate the achievements of Ohioans Orville and Wilbur Wright in “Kitty Hawk 1903” and Neil Armstrong in “Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon.” There will also be music from the screen like “Themes from Star Trek,” “ET,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as well as “Fly Like an Eagle” from the Steve Miller Band.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. with no intermission. There will be a drawing for a Spot pie and concessions before and during the concert offered by the Relay for Life team from Connection Point Church of God.

The newly-named conductor of the band, Kathy McIntosh, is not available for this concert, so two members of the band – Jacque Jenkinson and Elaine Schweller-Snyder – will share conducting duties on Friday night.

Concert time is 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the indoor location for this concert will be Christian Academy on Russell Road. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.