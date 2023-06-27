Arcanum Walking Tour coming

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will sponsor a Walking Tour of the douth side of Arcanum on July 8. Local resident, Cary Wogoman will host and guide the tour. Those interested are asked to meet the group at 9 a.m. at Herbal Reflexions located at the corner of West South and South Main Streets in Arcanum. The walk will commence at 9:30 a.m. walking south on Main Street. There is a lot to learn about the early businesses in the square formed by South Street to Water Street and South Albright to South High Streets. There were tobacco warehouses, a sawmill, Kaylor Furniture Factory, natural oil wells, the Big-4 Train Station and Yard to name just a few. Cary will share a lot of his knowledge about Arcanum History and hopes that you will join him, he also welcomes you to share what you know about this area. Golf carts and bicycles are welcomed.

The Arcanum Public Library is pleased to welcome “Slithers” to their decor. “Slithers” is a collection of painted rocks put together to form a “snake”. It is outside, on the ramp, going up toward the front door. APL invites patrons to add the body of the snake as the summer passes. Feel free to add a decorated rock and see how long “Slithers” can get!

A dedicated Missions Team returned to Immanuel Baptist Church, Arcanum last week after spending a week in Nicaragua working on the compound of Baptist Mid-Missions in Managua. Residents who went on the missions’ trip were Pastor Dan Kuhbander, Jamie Hundley, Rob Tyler, Brian Arbogast, Micah Arbogast, Lori Bradshaw, Elisabeth Rausch, Glori Rausch, Lacey Snyder, and Natalie Lowry.

Happy 85th Birthday to Larry Besecker! Larry’s family has asked for a card shower to help him celebrate this momentous occasion. Please send a card to his home address: 8802 Delisle-Fourman Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304. Larry and his wife, Sharon, are longtime residents and graduates of Franklin-Monroe (classes of ’56 and ’57) and for many years farmed in Franklin Township until his retirement. Larry has also proudly served on the FM School Board, the Miami Valley CTC School Board and the Darke County Board of Education.

Arcanum’s Picnic’s Pizza released the results of the June 19th Free Cone Monday; 505 cones were distributed for a new record for 2023. Thank you to the following sponsors of this weekly event to date: Arcanum Teacher’s Association and Larry Fourman Construction. You can enjoy the fun too every Monday at the local eatery each Monday throughout the summer!

The Arcanum Class of 1973 has planned a special 50-year Reunion for August 18, 2023. Invitations went out last week via mail and email. Their invitation is also posted on the school website on the alumni tab. They are planning a wonderful event at J & J Enterprises. 3875 Ohio Route 502, Greenville. For more information contact Linda (Mills) Holt at 937-573-6594. Members of the committee are Donna (Schaar) Borton, Bruce Bryson, Tammy (Cline) Cline, Karen (Stephens) Garbig, John Hogg, Linda (Mills) Holt, Kirk Honeyman, Becky (Gray) Swank, Kurt Troutwine, and Jane (Moyer) Urlage!

Do not forget the 4th of July festivities in Ivester Park — 4th of July Picnic and Children’s Parade sponsored by the Arcanum Preservation Society. The cookout is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the parade will start at 1 p.m. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served hot off the grill for a donation. Registration is required for the parade. Please visit APS’s Facebook page for a registration form, registration will begin at 12 Noon in the Scout House. Bring the family to Ivester Park for lunch and then stay to cheer the kids on during our 4th Annual Children’s Parade. All money raised helps support ongoing restoration of the Arcanum Opera House.

If you graduated from Arcanum High School during the 1970s decade, organizers are preparing again this year for the All 70s Reunion! The event will be held at the American Legion, 325 N. Ohio Street, Greenville on Saturday, August 19 from 7 to 11 p.m. Pay at the door $12 per person or $20 per couple. There will be a cash bar and snacks. Come ready to reminisce, greet old friends, and make new ones!

If you or your local organization/church has anything you would like to submit to this column, please feel free to reach out to me via email at [email protected] or by phone 937-423-3763. Thank you!

“And since all this loveliness cannot be Heaven, I know in my heart it is June!” ~Abba Wollson Goold

“June: Where summer begins and memories are made.” ~Unknown