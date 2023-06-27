Genealogy group plans Fall Workshop

GREENVILLE — Darke County Genealogy’s Fall Genealogy Workshop with contributing sponsor of Ft. GreeneVille DAR is featuring Debbie Large. She is an experienced genealogist and family history lecturer with a passion for Irish, Scottish and early US research.

Large has served as co-chair for Warren County, Ohio Genealogical Societies lineage societies and is a current adjunct instructor for Sinclair Community College, Dayton, and researcher on the SilverBooks Project for the General Society for Mayflower Descendants. Her lineage society memberships include National Daughters of the American Revolution, First Families of Ohio, and First Families of Stark County, Ohio. Large offers virtual and in-person genealogy presentations, classes, and workshops, as well as client services for family history research and lineage society applications and loves helping people discover connections to their ancestors.

Doors for the event open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 7, at Garst Museum, Lowell Thomas Meeting Room, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville.

The program will be from 9:15 to 3:15 and will cover the following topics:

1. Searching for Elizabeth: Discovering Northern Ireland

2. Is there a Tartan in Your Tree? Exploring Scottish Roots

3. Tracking Family Footprints Using Early U.S. Land Records

4. I’ll See You in Court! Probate & Court Records

Bring your lunch or go to a nearby restaurant, Drinks and dessert provided – juice, coffee, rolls, muffins, and fruit available in morning

Pre-registration before Sept. 23 is $20. Registration at the Door is $25.

Send check to Darke County Genealogy Society, P.O. Box 908, Greenville, Ohio 45331. For more information, email [email protected] or call Linda Riley at 937-548-8295.