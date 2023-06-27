Hundreds enjoy inaugural Bash at Bish

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — The first ever Bash at Bish celebration was held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from noon to 7 p.m. Throughout the course of the day, hundreds of visitors participated in this free special event held at Bish Discovery Center on Ohio Street in Greenville, which, according to Naturalist and event coordinator Megan Hammaker,“focuse[d] on outdoor recreation and sustainability.”

This inaugural event offered a wide range of activities for visitors to enjoy, including paddling, tree climbing, yard games, and more. The first 200 registered participants received a free event shirt, which were all claimed even before the day of the event.

There were several food trucks on site, including Badges BBQ, El Diablo Grill, Blue Bus Coffee Roasters, and Kona Ice.

Live music, featuring the alternative rock sounds of Camarillo Band followed by Authorized Personnel with their eclectic soul blend of R&B, pop, blues, funk, rock, reggae, and jazz, made for awesome entertainment throughout the day.

Dialed Action BMX stunt shows featured choreographed performances with aerial and ground stunts such as backflips, 360 spins, and other daring feats.

The Outdoor Academy offered mini programs such as “Go Green with your Coffee Routine,” “All About Red-tailed Hawks,” “Fire-starting,” and more.

To take a break from the heat, guests could partake in interactive and educational displays inside the Bish Discovery Center, including Darke County Soil & Water, Balloons Blow, Leave No Trace, and The Caterpillar Lab.

Since Bish Discovery Center is all about teaching sustainability, Bash at Bish was a zero plastic waste event. Canned water was available and guests were encouraged to bring their own water bottles and visit the refill station. All food packaging used by the food trucks was completely compostable. Hammaker’s hope is to eventually make this event completely zero waste, so this year included taking the first step by eliminating plastic waste.

In a June 26 email, Bish Discovery Center Naturalist Megan Hammaker said, “Thank you to all that came out to Bash at Bish last Saturday! It was a huge success.”

T-SHIRT PICK UP

For attendees who did not take home their tie-dyed t-shirts on the day of the event, you have until Friday, June 30, 2023, to pick them up. Visit Bish Discovery Center during their open hours Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) to collect your tee.

SPONSORS

Bash at Bish sponsors included VFW, Midmark, Leis Realty Co., BASF, Winner’s Quality Meats, Open Water, The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC, Beauty Systems Grouping LLC, Ecowater Systems, Mprint Signs and Design, Francis Furniture of Greenville, JAFE Decorating Inc., Family Health Services of Darke County Inc., Mote & Associates, Micon Construction, Ohio Dreamfest, Fitzwater Tree & Lawn Care, Greenville Ace Hardware, Brumbaugh Construction, Inc., Darke Pipes Emporium, and Ansonia Lumber Co.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Looking for more fun at Bish? Visit the Bish Discovery Center on the second Thursday of each month for the newly-launched Bish Cooperative. Buy or sell baked goods, fresh produce, handmade jewelry or art, honey, flowers/houseplants, macrame, ceramics, natural skincare, homemade candles or soaps, and more! If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, please email Megan at [email protected]. Like and follow The Bish Cooperative Facebook page for updates and announcements.

