Miami University degrees

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement of 2023. Local students earning degrees are as follows:
Greenville – Annie Hayes, Jada Garland, and Nicholas Yeoman
Versailles – Austin Pleiman and Morgan Frederick
Laura – Joni Rolle
Bradford – Josiah Brewer
