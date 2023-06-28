Miami University degrees

By
Daily Advocate
-

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement of 2023. Local students earning degrees are as follows:

Greenville – Annie Hayes, Jada Garland, and Nicholas Yeoman

Versailles – Austin Pleiman and Morgan Frederick

Laura – Joni Rolle

Bradford – Josiah Brewer

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of over 22,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR