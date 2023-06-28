Register now for Angel Run 5K

NORTH STAR — The 26th annual Angel Run 5K to remember all lost loved ones will be held Sunday, July 16, 9 a.m. during the annual Fireman’s & American Legion Picnic in North Star.

The race begins and ends at North Star Park. Pre-entry fees are available until July 6. The cost is $20, all ages with a shirt, $10, all ages without a shirt, or $15 shirt only. Fees are $5 more the day of the race. Shirts will be available while supplies last. There is also a $1 fee for the Fun Run; there is no pre-registration available for this event.

To register, visit www.AngelRun5k.com. Results will be posted on the website after the race. There are plaques for the top three males and top three females, overall, and medals for the top three in each age category.

The course is flat and scenic.

Many door prizes have been donated by generous sponsors. You must be present to win.

Proceeds from the event will go to a $1,000 Angel Run Scholarship and North Star Fire Department and American Legion.

The race will be honoring lost loved ones throughout the race route. If you would like to honor a lost loved one, email a photo to [email protected] by July 6.