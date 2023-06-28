Local Briefs

Singles Dance is July 8

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, July 8. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Back Stage Pass. Food will be available and there is a 50/50 raffle, as well as door prizes and instant tickets. You must be 21 years of age.

Neave Twp. meetings

GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees will have one regular meeting in July and one in August. The meetings will be held Monday, July 17, and Monday, Aug. 21. Both meeting are at 7 p.m. All of the Neave Township Trustees meetings are open to the public and are held in the Neave Township Building, 3880 St. Rt. 121, Greenville. Neave Township Trustees are Keith Godown, Ty House and Walter Wiant. Neave Township Fiscal officer is Diane Delaplane. Oak Grove Sexton is James Penny and Zoning Inspector is Curtis Yount.

Class of 1965 luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1965 will hold a luncheon on Wednesday, July 12, 11:30 a.m., at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville (across from Clark’s Gas Station), 937-548-8741. Spouses, guests and/or significant others are also invited, as well as members of other Greenville High School classes.