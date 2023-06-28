Buschur is new extension educator

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners welcomed a new Darke County OSU Extension educator to the county at the commission meeting on Wednesday. Caden Buschur is the new agriculture educator in the county.

Buschur announced he will be serving the community he grew up in. The Versailles High School and received his bachelor’s in agriculture at Wright State Lake Campus graduate is only in his second week on the job, but he said he is enjoying it. “I’m a Darke County native so I’m very grateful for this opportunity to stay and work in the area that I love. I’ve always been passionate about agriculture and service. Growing up on a farm, it has always been a major interest of mine.” He said he is looking forward to working with members of the community. He added, “Working with Sam Custer in the past was what really opened me up to the idea of working in the extension. He’s been a big part of letting me know about this opportunity.”

The agriculture agent explained he does have plans to attend The Ohio State University to continue his education to be more established in the job.

In other business, the commissioners approved a standard form agreement between the commissioners, Village of New Madison and Finfrock Construction Company for a project to reconstruct a portion of Washington Street in the village. The project includes the replacement of curbing, sidewalks, drive approaches, waterline replacement and storm sewer improvements. The total amount of roadway being replaced is 550 lineal feet.

The county is contributing up to $100,000 from a Community Development Block Grant to complete the project. The village also received $336,000 in OPWC (Ohio Public Works Commission) funds and the village is contributing $52,000. Commissioner Matt Aultman explained the county is able to apply for Critical Infrastructure Grants through the OPWC, which is helping pay for the project. The county is allowed to have three open Critical Infrastructure Grants open at a time. When a project is completed, they can apply for additional funding.

He explained the issue for some communities is being able to secure the matching funding in order to get the grants.

In addition to approving the agreement, the commissioners also approve a Notice to Proceed for the project.

The Darke County Commissioners meet on Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30 p.m., in the County Administration Building.

