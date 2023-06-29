Ohio University recognizes students

ATHENS — The following local area students have been named to Ohio University’s 2023 Spring Dean’s List. To be named to the list, students must complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Greenville – Madilyn Francis and Jacob Longenecker

Versailles – Emily McClure and Jaylynne Trissell

Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Cierra Rosinski of Ansonia named to Ohio University’s Spring 2023 President’s List. Criteria for the President’s List include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

The following local area students have been named to Ohio University’s 2023 Spring Provost’s List:

Arcanum – Amber Lairson

Greenville – Carrie Roessner and Mariah Williamson

The Provost’s List recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.