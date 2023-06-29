McEldowney awarded degree at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Kayla McEldowney of Versailles, was among more than 1,500 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s Spring Commencement.

McEldowney earned a Master of Science in Education in Educational Administration.

