July events at Aullwood

ENGLEWOOD — Aullwood Audubon is pleased to announce its events for July. General admission is $12/adults 13 to 64, $10 Seniors 65+ and Active Duty Military, $8/children 4 to 12 and children 3 and under free unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood, National Audubon Society and ANCA are admitted free. Please note that Aullwood walks are weather dependent and are cancelled if there is thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Access to Aullwood and Aullwood trails is at both the Center and Farm Tuesday – Sunday.

Aullwood Center programs begin at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm Programs begin at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call 937-890-7360 for information. Check their events calendar: at www.aullwood.org.

July brings steady heat and World Snake Day on July 16. With 26 native species of snakes, Ohio has reason to celebrate. Keep an eye out for these reptiles sunning themselves as you hike in the summer months. You may also see turtles basking near the creeks and rivers. Register for Summer Earth Adventures which continues weekly through Aug. 11 for children in K–sixth grade. Members of Aullwood are invited to join them for the annual Friends of Aullwood Meeting on Thursday, July 20. Register online at www.aullwood.org. The Faerie Houses Exhibit is open so come discover these delightful faerie houses along Aullwood’s paved trail by the nature center.

Aullwood Audubon has once again joined an innovative program – Blue Star Museums 2023. Through this program Aullwood will show its support for America’s armed forces by providing free general admission to active-duty military personnel from all branches of the service, National Guard members, as well as Reserve members. The active-duty member or spouse may bring up to five family members through Monday, Sept. 4.

The Faerie Houses of Aullwood Exhibit (Everyone)

Aullwood Audubon is happy to welcome the Faerie Houses of Aullwood. Come and explore the Cardinal Trail (paved trail) to discover these charming faerie houses. The theme this year is Earth Elements. The Faeries scampered through the woods to find materials with which to build their houses. When you find the houses along the paved trail, look for clues to guess which material each Faerie decided to use to win a prize! (Center)

The Troll That Hatched an Egg Exhibit (Everyone)

Aullwood Audubon is proud to host “The Troll That Hatched an Egg”, an exhibit from the internationally renowned recycle artist Thomas Dambo! Bo, Bodil, Bibbi and their troll-sized bird nest have come to life at Aullwood and are ready for your visit. Learn more and plan your trip at https://aullwood.audubon.org/trolls now. Please allow adequate time to explore the property and the Troll That Hatched an Egg exhibit. Read more at www.thomasdambo.com. (Farm & Center)

Long-Term Butterfly Monitoring (Everyone)

July 11, 18, 25 – 2:30–4 p.m. – If you enjoy butterflies and want to learn more about them, contact Sam Romeo at [email protected] to join Aullwood’s Long-term Butterfly Monitoring Team to identify, count and monitor butterfly populations. Walk the same route each week through different habitats to record butterflies and skippers. This important data is then compiled with other monitoring stations around the state. No experience is necessary.

Bring binoculars. Preregistration is required by emailing Romeo. Registered participants will be notified if monitoring is cancelled or rescheduled due to weather concerns. (Center)

Fourth of July NABA Butterfly Census (Everyone)

Saturday, July 8, 2023, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – They need your help spotting and counting hundreds of dazzling butterflies and skippers. Join them to conduct Aullwood’s 34th annual Fourth of July NABA Butterfly Census. During the month of July, people all across North America will be conducting similar surveys and sending data to the North American Butterfly Association. They will meet at Aullwood’s Nature Center at 1000 Aullwood Road from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to count on Aullwood’s property; after a break to have a bring-your-own lunch and compare lists, they will continue with an optional additional count from 1:30-4 p.m. at Englewood South Park and Marie Aull’s Garden.

There is no admission charge, but there is a fee of $3 (for those 13 and over) payable to the North American Butterfly Association. For more information and to register, contact Romeo at 937-890-7360 x223. (Center)

Summer Earth Adventures Nature Camps (Members and Non-Members)

Summer Earth Adventures (SEA) 2023 is a daycamp at Aullwood Audubon which affers exciting hands-on learning that allows children to explore the world of nature and sustainable farming. Through outdoor adventures, children develop awareness and care for the Earth. Each week has a different theme. Activities are scaled based on student ages and abilities. Weekly camps will be offered July 10 – Aug. 11. Camp hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for most classes for kids from kindergarten through sixth grade. Programs for 4-5 year-olds are a half-day: 9:30 a.m. – noon. Extended Care is available at 8 a.m. and late pick up is to 5:30 p.m. for an additional fee.

Check out their website for information on all the sessions! All registration will be online at: https://aullwood.audubon.org/SEA. You can also work for Aullwood as a Camp Counselor or a Counselor-in-Training! Check out the Summer Earth Adventures webpage for more information and a link to apply! See you at Aullwood! (Center and Farm)

July 10 – July 14 – ART WEEK

Find inspiration in nature and make some unique art with a variety of natural objsects. Learn how birds and other animals use camouflage to survive in their habitats and then camouflage yourself!

July 17 -21 – JUNIOR NATURALISTS

Become a junior naturalist learning all about animals in “Fin, Feather & Fur” including owls!

July 24 – 28 – BIRD NERDS

Learn what makes a bird a bird, use binoculars,make a birding journal, find birds at Aullwood, design your own set of wings!

July 31 – August 4 – OUTDOOR EXPLORERS

Learn all about our animal friends like vultures, frogs and skunks! Become a “Camouflage Kid” and learn how to thrive and survive in the woods, make ar shelter, fire, and navigate the woods!

August 7 – 11 – WILDCARD WEEK

This week includes classes for Water Magic, Bubble Science, Splish Splash, and Farmer for a Week.