Donation helps GFD get life-savign equipment

GETTYSBURG — Cool Seed Services, Pioneer Seed, is pleased to announce that Corteva Agriscience donated $5,000 toward a Grain Bin Rescue Tube as part of their company sponsorship program.

Trey Mong, Sarah Foland, Grant Keller, Caleena Hesler of Cool Seed Services, Tom Hill, Gettysburg Fire Chief, Reuben King and members of the the Gettysburg Fire Department were on-hand to receive the donation.

Corteva makes contributions to community-based organizations on behalf of the company and employees. Consideration for outreach grants is given to communities where Corteva sales representatives, farmer dealers, employees and customers live and work and that support quality-of-life initiatives to create an improved, sustainable lifestyle for people worldwide.