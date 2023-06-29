KitchenAid Pop-Up Shop benefits community

GREENVILLE — For the third consecutive year, Whirlpool Corporation’s Greenville operations invites the public to purchase discounted KitchenAid products to raise dough for Darke County!

The KitchenAid Pop-Up Shop will be located at 365 Martin St., Greenville – between the old Marsh building and Subway, right off of Broadway. The shop is open on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., as well as Saturday, July 29, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

2023 proceeds from this year’s Annie Oakley Sale will be donated back to Darke County once again!

“The KitchenAid Pop-Up Shop is a yearly opportunity for Whirlpool Corporation to positively impact and collaborate with our local community,” said Renato Esteves, Greenville plant lead. “Many people come to our temporary store during the sidewalk sales, not only to purchase our iconic KitchenAid small appliances, but to also contribute back to Darke County.”

The 2023 KitchenAid Annie Oakley Pop-Up Shop comes on the heels of the success of last year’s pop-up, where Greenville operations donated items to Greenville High School, Darke County Women’s Shelter, and Food4Families (over 2,500 food pantry custom boxes).

In 2021, Greenville Operations donated proceeds to the Greenville North Park. These proceeds funded the project in full to completely resurface and renovate their basketball court and add a pickleball court. These renovations are complete and the park is now open to the public.