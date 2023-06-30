Better You Boutique named 2023 Business of the Year

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Better You Boutique at 401 S. Broadway in Greenville was chosen as the 2023 Business of the Year by Readers Choice.

Business owner Hannah Anderson told The Daily Advocate, “I feel very honored that the community feels that way! We are very fortunate for all of our amazing customers and supporters. Darke county means a lot to our family, and we feel very blessed that they see all the hard work we put in and recognize it.”

When asked for the secret formula that makes Better You Boutique so beloved, Anderson said, “What makes us unique is our attention to detail and customer service. We strive to listen to customer needs and also suggest items that they might not have pulled for themselves. While shopping, women get in a routine of pulling items of the same style or color. Here at Better You Boutique, we try on most all items that come into the store, so we know how they fit size-wise and cut. While a customer is trying on the items they have pulled for themselves, we pull several suggestions that we feel would look good on them. The feedback we have received on this is tremendous because a lot of places don’t take the extra time to do this!”

In a May 2023 YouTube segment of “Cindy and Jan on the Backroads,” Anderson described her boutique’s specialized approach, saying “We are happy to help pick out styles for people—that’s one thing we specialize in… Everybody loves that and they [often] pick out something new and different… We specialize in a lot of jeans, and in the rest of our store we have accessories, and items that are size small through 3X…We have a wide variety of items—we aren’t just for teenagers; we’re not just for moms or middle-aged women; we’re not just for for the older generation—we have something for everybody!”

Anderson is not only owner of Business of the Year, but is also a newlywed and recent mom. She and husband, Tyler, an ASE Master Certified technician who himself won first prize in the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship just last year, will welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. The couple are “taking in all these milestones day by day.” Anderson added, “Pretty soon you will be able to find a new salesman in training on the floor, working side by side with her mom.” The Andersons expressed thanks that they will have the opportunity to spend time with their daughter while doing what they both love. “I believe that God has a larger plan for us all and we are always listening to the new opportunities that he presents us with. To be honest, we are always looking for what’s ‘next.’ You never know what the next adventure of the Anderson family will be!” Anderson teased.

“We opened [Better You Boutique] about two years ago, and things have been going really, really well. We are very thankful for all of our customers downtown…I am most proud of the returning customers coming in every week to check out what is new and the relationships we have gained through this. This community has always supported us and welcomed us with open arms,” concluded Anderson.

Visit Better You Boutique at 401 S. Broadway in Greenville Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow/like on Instagram: @betteryouboutique; Facebook: Better You Boutique or VIP group on Facebook @Better You Boutique VIP Insiders; Snapchat: betteruboutique; or enjoy online shopping their website www.betteryouboutique.com.

